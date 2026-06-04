Hotel fire in New Delhi claims 21 lives, including 18 foreigners

The report states that the foreign nationals who died were from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Mozambique, and Liberia. The fire has resulted in 21 deaths so far, with over 40 individuals hospitalized for treatment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sources reported that the hotel is located near a leading medical center in New Delhi, with most guests either visiting for treatment or accompanying patients admitted there.

It was also learned that, according to the license granted, the hotel was permitted to have only six rooms, but it was reportedly operating 25 rooms at the time of the incident.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at least 23 people were killed and 6 others were injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in India’s Tamil Nadu state.