The minister said Kazakhstan is prioritizing domestic processing of raw materials, noting that the country currently processes around 59% of the 3.4 million metric tons of copper concentrate it produces annually.

To increase this share, the Government is focusing on two key measures: improving legislation and expanding production capacity. Proposed amendments would introduce state regulation of tariffs to encourage domestic copper concentrate processing, while new facilities are planned to further boost the country's processing capabilities.

"We plan to build two copper smelters in Balkhash and Aktogay, each with an annual capacity of 300,000 metric tons. The Koksay and Aidarly projects will also help boost copper concentrate production by an additional 1.7 million metric tons," Nagaspayev said.

These measures are expected to boost copper concentrate production by 50% and double copper output by 2030. Kazakhstan also plans to more than double its production of finished copper products to 40,000 metric tons.

The minister stressed the importance of building fully integrated domestic production chains to support further localization and expand the country's processing capabilities.

Earlier at the same Government's meeting, Minister of Industry and Construction Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev announced plans to launch 200 new industrial projects worth more than 1.7 trillion tenge, creating over 17,000 jobs nationwide.