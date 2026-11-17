The minister said industrial production in Kazakhstan had grown by 9.3% in the first ten months of 2026.

According to him, 125 projects worth a combined 900 billion tenge have already been launched since the beginning of the year. The remaining projects are nearing completion and are being prepared for launch.

The 200 projects are expected to create more than 17,000 jobs, including 5,500 in rural areas. Once the enterprises reach full production capacity, their annual output is projected to reach approximately 1.5 trillion tenge, with around 500 billion tenge worth of products expected to be exported.

Nagaspayev said the projects would help expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen Kazakhstan’s industrial capacity, in line with priorities outlined by the Head of State in his state-of-the-nation address.

The new facilities will also enable Kazakhstan to produce goods that the country has not previously manufactured. These include railway tires, gears, press equipment, laminate flooring, drip irrigation systems and aluminum coffee capsules.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan plans to invest over 500 billion tenge in food industry projects.