New Constitution sets path toward a progressive Kazakhstan, President

The Head of State emphasized the key principles of the Basic document are the protection of Sovereignty and Independence, strict observance of citizens’ rights and freedoms, upholding the principle of Law and Order and strengthening national unity and solidarity.

The Constitution outlines education, science, and innovation as a strategic direction.

The Head of State said among the priorities are improving public welfare, fostering values of creative patriotism and diligence, and promoting environmental stewardship.

The Constitution will come into force on July 1, 2026, marking the beginning of a new era in Kazakhstan’s development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the new Basic Law will serve as a strong political and ideological foundation for decades, ensuring the well-being of citizens.

He also described independence as a sacred value.

Earlier, the President expressed gratitude to all representatives of the media sphere for their tireless work in serving the nation.