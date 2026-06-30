New Constitution presented on behalf of President Tokayev in Astana

Commemorative gift editions of the Constitution were presented to representatives of the country's creative and scientific communities, as well as to members of the National Commission on Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva presented the copies, accompanied by a personal message from the Head of State.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

Addressing the participants, Balayeva said the adoption of the new Constitution was a natural continuation of the reform agenda launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2019. She added that a constitution derives its significance not only from its legal provisions but also from the values on which it is founded.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

"One of the most important changes was the inclusion of culture, science, and education among the Constitution's fundamental values. For the first time, state support for national culture and the preservation of cultural heritage have been enshrined at the constitutional level as key state responsibilities. In addition, the Constitution explicitly establishes the duty of every citizen to care for cultural heritage and protect historical and cultural monuments. This is an extremely important change because preserving cultural heritage is the responsibility not only of the state but also of society," Balayeva said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the document’s ideological basis is underpinned by the President's initiatives – Fair Kazakhstan, Law and Order, Adal Azamat, and Taza Qazaqstan.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information

During the meeting, participants also emphasized that the new Constitution more clearly defines the legal foundations of the family and strengthens protections for key societal values.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree outlining measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, adopted during the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.