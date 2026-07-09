New Constitution marks transition to new model of state governance, expert says

According to Orazbayeva, unlike previous constitutional reforms that primarily adjusted the powers of individual state institutions, the current Constitution introduces a new system for organizing public authority.

“The Constitution has now entered into full force, meaning Kazakhstan is transitioning to a new model of public governance. A new representative body, the Qurultay, is being established, the procedure for forming and coordinating the highest state institutions is changing, while representative democracy and political accountability are being strengthened,” she said.

The expert stressed that a constitution begins to function not on the day it is adopted, but when the institutions established by it start operating.

“In this sense, the Constitution’s entry into force on July 1 and the subsequent elections to the Qurultay are of particular constitutional importance. We are witnessing the transition from the text of the Basic Law to its practical implementation,” Orazbayeva noted.

She also highlighted that the new Constitution expands constitutional guarantees by introducing protections for personal data and digital rights, the principle of proportionality when restricting constitutional rights and freedoms, and broader social guarantees.

Speaking about the practical impact of the constitutional changes, Orazbayeva said citizens should not expect immediate changes to their daily lives, as the Constitution establishes the framework for how the state operates rather than regulating everyday issues directly.

However, she noted that government agencies are now required to make decisions in line with the new constitutional principles, including the protection of human rights, digital security, social guarantees, openness of public administration and the principle of proportionality. She added that all new legislation must comply with the Constitution, while existing laws will be gradually brought into line with its provisions during the transition period.

Orazbayeva also pointed to changes in Kazakhstan’s model of representative democracy, saying that citizens will elect members of the newly established Qurultay for the first time. Under the proportional electoral system, political parties will represent voters’ political will and bear responsibility for implementing their election programs, strengthening political accountability before society.

Commenting on the implementation process, the expert said the coming months will be devoted to aligning legislation with the Constitution and establishing the new institutional framework.

“The most difficult stage of the reform is about to start. It involves implementing constitutional provisions into sectoral legislation and law enforcement practice. The effectiveness of the new Constitution will largely depend on the quality of this work,” she said.

Among the key challenges, Orazbayeva named the formation of new state institutions, including the Qurultay, the appointment of officials and the launch of new mechanisms for interaction between state bodies. She also emphasized that constitutional reform requires changes not only in institutions but also in legal thinking.

“Judges, civil servants, lawyers, prosecutors, academics and citizens themselves will need time to learn how to apply the new constitutional principles in everyday practice. Constitutional reform is completed not when a new Constitution is adopted, but when its principles become part of society’s legal culture. That stage is beginning now,” Orazbayeva concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s constitutional reforms are aimed at improving the country’s institutional architecture and enhancing the effectiveness of its system of governance.