New Constitution is foundation of Kazakhstan’s independence and sovereignty, states Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

It was highlighted that all legal requirements and democratic standards had been strictly observed, as noted by domestic and international observers.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that the final results of the citizens’ expression of will are yet to be officially released by the Central Referendum Commission.

However, even now we can say that the citizens of Kazakhstan have demonstrated a vivid example of unity, solidarity, patriotism, and shared responsibility for the fate of their homeland. The overwhelming majority of our citizens have chosen the bright path of Progress, Justice, Law, Order, environmental care, and purity. This is a very good path. This People’s Constitution will lead us to new achievements and successes - there is no doubt about that, said the Kazakh president.

President Tokayev also noted a record-high voter turnout during the referendum.

For Kazakhstan to become a progressive, advanced, and competitive country, it is extremely important for us to preserve peace and friendship, and to show patience and perseverance, creativity and diligence, hard work and responsibility, he noted.

According to the president, the Constitution that received nationwide support and approval through the citizens’ vote is an important guideline for the development of the country.

The new Constitution is the foundation of our Independence and Sovereignty. The Basic Law is an unshakable guarantee of human rights and freedoms. As one nation, we have taken an important step toward building a just society in which Law and Order are strictly observed and citizens demonstrate high responsibility and a spirit of creation. Today we have opened a new page in the history of our country. Much large-scale work lies ahead of us. Most importantly, our people firmly support deep transformations. I sincerely believe that by joining efforts in the name of common interests, we will leave future generations a Progressive and Advanced Kazakhstan, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a statement at the Kazmedia Center following the release of the exit poll results from Kazakhstan’s nationwide referendum on the new Constitution.