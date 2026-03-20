New Constitution is a transition to dynamic state-political model – Erlan Karin

The results of voting confirmed the high level of consolidation of our society around the President’s course of reforms, Karin says.

According to Karin, the adoption of the Constitution is only the first stage.

"As the Head of State has said, much greater work lies ahead in harmonizing the legislative framework. At the first stage alone, it will be necessary to adopt five new constitutional laws and about 60 codes and laws.

Then new institutions will need to be formed: the Qurultay and Kazakhstan People’s Council.

And third, most importantly, systematic work must be carried out to instill the new constitutional principles and values in the society. These are, first and foremost, Independence and Sovereignty, the idea of a Fair Kazakhstan, the principles of Law and Order, unity and solidarity, interethnic and interfaith harmony, human capital development, the values of culture, education, science and innovation, diligence, progress, and careful attitude to nature.

Thus, with the adoption of the Constitution, a unified semantic framework of the new social ethics is being built at all levels: constitutional, institutional, and ideological." the publication reads.

As it was reported, on March 15, Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on adoption of the draft of new Constitution. According to the Central Referendum Commission, 7,954,667 citizens voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against. .