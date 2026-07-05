New Constitution blends historical traditions with modern governance principles, expert says

According to Khambar, a constitution serves as the foundation for the development of any state, and the entry into force of the new Basic Law marks the beginning of an important new chapter in Kazakhstan's history.

"The new Constitution can be seen as the foundation for Kazakhstan's transition to a new stage of development. It is a document that combines the country's historical traditions of political development with modern principles of state governance," the expert said.

She stressed that the introduction of institutions such as the Qurultay and the Khalyk Kenesi reflects not only an effort to modernize the system of governance, but also continuity with the historical traditions of Kazakh statehood.

The expert also highlighted the Constitution's guarantees for the protection of human rights in the digital age.

"The right to privacy, personal and family privacy, as well as protection against the unlawful collection, processing, storage and use of personal data, including through digital technologies, is guaranteed by law," Bakytgul Khambar noted.

In her view, this provision demonstrates that Kazakhstan is building a legal framework capable of supporting the country's development amid rapid technological progress and digitalization.

Khambar also noted that one of the defining features of the new Constitution is its integration of political, socioeconomic and environmental priorities.

"The new Constitution addresses not only political issues but also socioeconomic and environmental priorities. This is in line with contemporary global approaches to development and lays the foundation for the country's sustainable development," she said.

According to Bakytgul Khambar, sustainable development should serve as the cornerstone of Kazakhstan's continued state-building efforts and improvements in citizens' quality of life.

At the same time, she believes that the practical impact of the constitutional reforms will depend on how consistently and effectively the provisions and principles enshrined in the Basic Law are implemented.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the new Constitution reinforces Kazakhstan's reform path and regional role according to a Turkish expert.