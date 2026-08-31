New chief named for Kazakh Presidential Administration's General Department

Rinat Mukhametkali was born in 1981. He graduated from Taraz State University named after Dulati with a Law degree.

From 2002 to 2004, he worked in private and state organizations.

2004–2009: Lead Specialist, Chief Specialist, Deputy Head of division, and Head of division at the Legislation Department of the Ministry of Justice of Kazakhstan.

2009–2010: Deputy Director of the Department of Bylaw Acts at the Ministry of Justice.

2010–2021: Inspector, Head of sector, and Deputy Head of the Civil Service and Human Resource Policy Department at the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan.

2021–2022: Chief of Staff at the Agency for Civil Service Affairs.

2022–2023: Head of the Secretariat of the Head of the Executive Office of the President.

From January 2023 until his current appointment, Rinat Mukhametkali served as Deputy Akim (Governor) of the Kostanay region.

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to appoint Erlan Karin as the Vice President of Kazakhstan following his election by the Qurultay deputies.