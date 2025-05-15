New Chairman of Religious Affairs Committee named

From 2007 to 2014, he held various positions in the Kazakh Industry and Trade Ministry as well as the Competition Protection and Development Agency.

In 2015, he joined the Kazakh National Economy Ministry as a deputy department heat in the Consumer Rights Protection Committee.

From 2016 to 2019, he served as a head of the public services development department, head of the e-government and public services development department in the Kazakh Information and Communication Ministry.

In 2019, he joined the Information and Social Development Ministry as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs.

Prior to his new appointment, he acted as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

