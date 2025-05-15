Kazakhstan appoints new National Economy Vice Minister

Born in 1987 in East Kazakhstan region, Shaimardanov graduated from York University and IE University.

Zhandos Shaimardanov began his professional career with the as a chief expert in the Economy and Budget Planning Ministry of Kazakhstan in 2009.

From 2010 to 2013, he acted as a manager at Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

Shaimardanov also served as a department director in the Kazakh National Economy Ministry, department director, managing director at Baiterek National Managing Holding, Chairman of the Board at QazTech Ventures, department director in the Kazakh National Bank

In 2022-2023, he joined the National Statistics Bureau as its head.

In 2022, Shaimardanov was appointed as the Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan.

