New CEO appointed to lead Astana's airport

Bekеn Seidakhmetov holds a specialized higher education degree, having graduated from the Riga Civil Aviation Engineers Institute, and has extensive managerial experience in civil aviation and transport infrastructure.

He has held various senior positions, including Deputy Director General for Economics and Finance at the Astana International Airport, First Vice President of CJSC Astana International Airport, and Chief Expert in the Transport Assets Management Group at Kazakhstan’s Holding for Management of State Assets Samruk.

From 2011 to 2017, Seidakhmetov headed the Civil Aviation Committee, where he oversaw the development and regulation of the sector. Before his latest appointment, he served as Rector of the Civil Aviation Academy.

The appointment comes as Astana’s main airport continues efforts to modernize infrastructure and improve operational efficiency amid growing passenger and cargo traffic.

