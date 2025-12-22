Astana mayor weighs second airport amid rapid transport growth

According to Zhenis Kassymbek, the city’s Master Plan already includes several prospective sites that could be used if the need for an additional airport arises in the future.

— The Master Plan outlines several potential locations — not one or two, but multiple sites — in case there is a need to build another airport. Any capital city eventually reaches a point where a second, and possibly more, airports become necessary, Kassymbek told a briefing of the Central Communications Service.

He stressed, however, that the current priority is to maximize the capacity of Astana’s existing airport.

— At this stage, we are focused on fully utilizing the potential of the existing airport and plan to double its capacity. However, in the longer term, given that the airport is located away from railway lines, such plans may emerge, the mayor noted.

Zhenis Kassymbek added that Astana is developing as a major transport, logistics, and warehousing hub, with steadily growing cargo and passenger flows.

— If cargo and passenger traffic increase significantly, we will naturally come to the need for another airport, he said.

As Qazinform reported earlier, the mayor announced on Monday that Astana’s daily public transport passenger flow rose to 1.1 million trips, marking a 37% increase YOY.