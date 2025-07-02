Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan set up joint venture for Green Energy Corridor project

The joint venture Yaşıl Dəhliz Birliyi (Green Corridor Union) LLC was set up to implement the strategic project Green Energy Corridor: Azerbaijan – Central Asia, which aims at building infrastructure for clean energy transfer and greater regional energy cooperation.

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership agreement signed between the governments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan before the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Green Corridor Union is set to foster efforts towards common environmental objectives as well as boosts energy cooperation in the region, said Soltanov.

The Green Energy Corridor: Azerbaijan – Central Asia implementation program signed between the energy ministries of the three nations and Saudi Arabia was also hailed.

It was agreed that Green Corridor Union LLC headquarters will be located in Baku, with Farkhad Mamedov appointed as the head.

As reported earlier, the ADB, AIIB and three Central Asian countries laid groundwork for the Caspian green energy corridor.