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    New blood test detects early breast cancer with 95% accuracy, study finds

    05:34, 12 November 2026

    Researchers have developed a blood test that can detect breast cancer at an early stage and predict the risk of recurrence after treatment, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.

    New blood test detects early breast cancer with 95% accuracy, study finds
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Israel's Weizmann Institute of Science said in a statement on Wednesday. An international team of researchers published its findings in the journal Nature. The test analyzes chemical markers in blood that reflect the behavior of tiny traces of cancer cells.

    The researchers also identified a small group of particularly aggressive cells within tumors, even when the cancer itself appears relatively harmless. These cells may survive treatment and contribute to cancer recurrence.

    By detecting specific markers associated with these cells, the test could help identify patients at higher risk of recurrence and guide doctors in selecting more suitable treatments.

    In tests, the method detected early-stage breast cancer with 95% accuracy and predicted recurrence with 81% accuracy.

    Earlier, it was reported that rates of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), one of the most common forms of skin cancer, had increased steadily across generations in Australia and Europe, with the rise generally more pronounced among women than men.

    Healthcare Cancer Science and Research Studies Israel World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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