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    Common skin cancer increasing more rapidly in women than men

    14:50, 11 November 2026

    Rates of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), one of the most common forms of skin cancer, have increased steadily across generations in Australia and Europe, with the rise generally more pronounced among women than men, according to a new study led by Australia's QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Qazinform News Agency cites Xinhua.

    cancer
    Photo credit: Almaty Mayor's Office

    The researchers analyzed more than three decades of data from cancer registries in Australia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Scotland and the Netherlands. The findings, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, suggest the trend is closely linked to cumulative lifetime exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, including recreational and occupational sun exposure.

    While most SCC cases can be successfully treated with surgery, some may spread beyond the skin and become life-threatening. Researchers said the findings underscore the importance of prevention and monitoring, noting that the vast majority of SCC cases are believed to be caused by UV exposure. Protective clothing, shade and sunscreen remain key measures to reduce risk.

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    World News Healthcare Cancer Studies Society Women Science and Research
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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