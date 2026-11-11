Common skin cancer increasing more rapidly in women than men

The researchers analyzed more than three decades of data from cancer registries in Australia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Scotland and the Netherlands. The findings, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, suggest the trend is closely linked to cumulative lifetime exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, including recreational and occupational sun exposure.

While most SCC cases can be successfully treated with surgery, some may spread beyond the skin and become life-threatening. Researchers said the findings underscore the importance of prevention and monitoring, noting that the vast majority of SCC cases are believed to be caused by UV exposure. Protective clothing, shade and sunscreen remain key measures to reduce risk.

Noteworthy, Kazakh scientist developing new cancer treatment approach.