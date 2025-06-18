New Beijing–Dushanbe flight to boost friendly exchanges between Tajikistan and China

— First of all, congratulations on the launch of the new Beijing–Dushanbe route. Can you share why this flight is important?

— Thank you very much! The opening of the Beijing–Dushanbe route is a strategic move by China Southern Airlines to further expand its international flight network and promote friendly exchanges between China and Tajikistan.

As bilateral cooperation between our two countries deepens, more travelers are making trips between China and Tajikistan. This new route will serve as a convenient air bridge. It will not only reduce travel time, but also improve transportation efficiency and lower travel costs.

We also plan to actively use this route to stimulate tourism, enabling more visitors to explore both China and Tajikistan.

We hope our guests can share in the fruits of our development and experience the rich and profound traditional culture of the Chinese nation. This route offers expanded opportunities for both tourism and cultural exchange between our countries.

— What are the operational details of this route?

— Starting from 24 June, flights will operate twice a week — on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Departure from Beijing Daxing International Airport to Dushanbe will be at 17:00 Beijing time, with arrival at Dushanbe International Airport at 21:00 local time. The flight duration will be approximately 7 hours.

The return flight will depart Dushanbe at 22:30 local time and arrive in Beijing at 07:20 Beijing time the following day. The return flight duration is around 5 hours and 50 minutes.

— How can passengers book tickets?

— Passengers can book tickets and related services through the official China Southern website, mobile app, or authorized airline ticket offices.

It is worth noting that expanding air connectivity between Tajikistan and China is a key aspect of bilateral cooperation in civil aviation. This initiative was discussed during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tajikistan in July 2024.

Following this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, H.E. Emomali Rahmon, issued specific instructions to the Civil Aviation Agency to increase the number of flights and open new routes between cities in Tajikistan and China.

As reported previously, Tajikistan and China have signed signed 2030 Program of Trade and Economic Cooperation.