Tajikistan, China sign 2030 Program of Trade and Economic Cooperation

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the Tajik-Chinese relations.

Following the talks, a number of documents on cooperation were signed:

- The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of China on cooperation in the field of intellectual property;

- The Program of Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of China through 2030;

- A memorandum between the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Foreign Ministry on creation of a strategic dialogue mechanism at the ministerial level;

- A memorandum of mutual understanding between the Agency of Innovation and Technology under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the National Development and Reform Commission of China on strengthening cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence;

- A memorandum of cooperation between the Narodnaya Gazeta (People’s Newspaper) of the Government of Tajikistan and China Media Group;

- The Agreement on establishment of twin-city relations between Sughd region of Tajikistan and Shaanxi Province of China;

As it was reported, the II Central Asia - China is expected to be attended by the leaders of Central Asian countries and President of China Xi Jinping, who arrived in Astana on Monday. The event will discuss the issues of strengthening regional cooperation, expanding the political dialogue, deepening trade and economic ties, developing transport and transit integration, energy, innovations and sustainable development.