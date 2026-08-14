New Azerbaijani envoy vows to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

During the meeting on August 14, the two sides discussed prospects for strengthening the political, trade and economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties, as well as the upcoming schedule of bilateral events.

They also exchanged views on topical issues of cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

In conclusion, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted his readiness to make every effort to further develop inter-state relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and allied relations.

Photo source: gov.kz

As previously reported, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are deepening cooperation on the Trans-Caspian Route.