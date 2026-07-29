Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan deepen cooperation on Trans-Caspian Route

The Kazakh delegation included Samruk-Kazyna CEO Nurlan Zhakupov, Kazakhstan's Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev, and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy CEO Yelzhas Otynshiyev.

The two sides discussed strengthening their strategic partnership in transport and logistics, with particular focus on expanding cooperation within the TITR.

They highlighted the corridor's growing role in ensuring sustainable freight transportation between Asia and Europe.

The agenda also included cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as well as measures to boost transport cooperation, improve freight efficiency and further develop the two countries' transit potential.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Czechia discussed expanding transport and logistics cooperation.