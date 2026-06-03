New Astana–Ulaanbaatar flight launched

SCAT air carrier operates the Astana–Ulaanbaatar route starting June 2, 2026. It will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The Ministry said, Mongolian carrier Hunnu Air currently performs Almaty–Ulaanbaatar flights three times a week. From June 6, 2026, the flight frequency will increase to four flights weekly.

Combined, there will now be six flights per week between Kazakhstan and Mongolia across two routes.

Noteworthy, Cathay Pacific to launch direct Hong Kong-Almaty flights in 2027.