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    New Astana–Ulaanbaatar flight launched

    13:54, 3 June 2026

    Kazakh Transport Ministry announced the opening of a new air connection between the capitals of Kazakhstan and Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    New Astana–Ulaanbaatar flight launched
    Photo credit: Civil Aviation Committee

    SCAT air carrier operates the Astana–Ulaanbaatar route starting June 2, 2026. It will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

    The Ministry said, Mongolian carrier Hunnu Air currently performs Almaty–Ulaanbaatar flights three times a week. From June 6, 2026, the flight frequency will increase to four flights weekly.

    Combined, there will now be six flights per week between Kazakhstan and Mongolia across two routes.

    Noteworthy, Cathay Pacific to launch direct Hong Kong-Almaty flights in 2027.

    Civil aviation Kazakhstan Mongolia Kazakhstan-Mongolia Travel Tourism Aircraft Airports
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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