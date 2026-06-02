Cathay Pacific to launch direct Hong Kong-Almaty flights in 2027

Cathay Pacific plans to begin operating direct flights starting in the first quarter of 2027. The meeting was also attended by Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, Lavinia Lau.

According to the carrier's plans, flights will operate three times per week on wide-body Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The new route will be the only direct air connection between Hong Kong and Kazakhstan.

Cathay Pacific is Hong Kong's flag carrier airline. Based at Hong Kong International Airport, it operates regular passenger and cargo flights to more than 200 destinations worldwide.

It is noted that the new flights will bolster trade, investment, and tourism ties between Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and the Asia-Pacific region, while also expanding Kazakhstan's international route network.

Earlier, during the historic visit of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee to Kazakhstan, the Baiterek National Investment Holding hosted a meeting with a large business delegation from Hong Kong and mainland China