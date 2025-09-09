New Assistant to Kazakh President appointed

He was earlier relieved from his previous position.

Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev was born in 1975 in Almaty. Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and Hult International Business School.

He started his career in 1997 at the Al Farabi Kazakh State University as an applied mathematics faculty teacher.

In 2002-2003, headed the informatization department of the Kazakh Economy and Budget Planning Ministry, in 2003-2004, headed the information technologies department of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

In 2004-200,6 acted as the deputy chairman of the Informatization and Communications Agency of Kazakhstan. In 2007-2010 rose through the ranks to the post of chairman of the Informatization and Communications Agency of Kazakhstan.

Last June 10, he was named the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.

