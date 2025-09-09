Kazakhstan names Assistant – Press Secretary of President

He was earlier relieved from his previous position.

Zheldibay joined Kazakhstan TV channel in 2012 as an editor. In 2012 and 2018, he contributed to Almaty TV channel as a producer, and later worked on the Information and Communications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

Between 2019 and 2020, he acted as the Deputy Chairman of the Information and Communications Committee.

In 2020, he was appointed as the deputy chief of the domestic policy sector at the President’s Executive Office.

In February 2022, he was named the deputy chief of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office, and in April he became the Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2023, he was appointed as the Assistant to the President for domestic policy and communication.