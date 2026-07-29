New Arkalyk airport nears completion ahead of launch

The project aims to restore air connectivity and improve transport accessibility across the Torgai region.

According to the regional department of passenger transport and highways, major construction and engineering works on the passenger terminal have been completed, with the entire project scheduled for completion by July 31, 2026.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Kostanay region

The project includes the construction of a new passenger terminal, an emergency rescue station, a garage for specialized vehicles, a security checkpoint, and an air traffic control tower. Reconstruction of the runway, taxiway, and apron is also underway. Once operational, the airport will be able to handle up to 70 passengers per hour, with capacity to be expanded in the future.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Kostanay region

A video posted recently by a local blogger showcasing the airport's interior has gone viral on social media, drawing enthusiastic reactions from users across Kazakhstan.

Preparations are also underway to launch scheduled flights. The regional budget has allocated 239.3 million tenge to subsidize the Kostanay–Arkalyk route, while a tender to select an airline operator was announced on July 24, 2026.

Photo credit: Akimat of the Kostanay region

State subsidies will keep one-way fares at 10,000 tenge on the Arkalyk–Kostanay and Arkalyk–Astana routes, while tickets for flights between Arkalyk and Almaty will cost 25,000 tenge.

The airport is expected to significantly improve transport accessibility for Arkalyk, the Amangeldi, and Zhangeldi districts of Kostanay region, as well as the Zharkain district of Akmola region. More than 80,000 residents are expected to benefit from faster access to other parts of the country.

The project is also expected to stimulate the Torgai region's economy by attracting investment, supporting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, lowering logistics costs for local enterprises and driving the development of trade, agriculture, manufacturing and the services sector. It is also expected to create 136 permanent jobs.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev had identified the priority location for the construction of a second airport in Astana.