New arenas and UEFA standards: What stadiums will appear in Kazakhstan

According to him, a new stadium is already planned for construction in Almaty.

“Also, design and cost estimates for new stadiums have already been developed in 7 cities. This fall, a stadium that complies with the UEFA Category 3 standards will be commissioned in Kyzylorda. At the instruction of the Head of State, work on the construction of stadiums has already begun in all regions,” the minister said.

He emphasized that investor funding will be the primary source of financing.

“Design and cost estimates will help us determine how much a specific stadium will cost. Certainly, there are investors' funds here. We will follow the footsteps of private clubs abroad and make sure local clubs are not financed at the expense of the state. We are adopting this practice,” explained Yerbol Myrzabossynov.

As reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited BS Arena in Aktau.