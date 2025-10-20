New akims elected in two settlements in Kyzylorda region

In the Karmakshy district's village of Toretam, the commission reported that 6,354 people were registered to vote. Of that list, 3,229 citizens cast their ballots. Three candidates were registered and included on the ballots for the position of Akim of Toretam village. The election concluded with Nurlybek Saiymov emerging as the winner and new Akim. He was born in 1986 and heads the Public Development Department for the Karmakshy district. Saiymov ran as a self-nominated candidate, according to the election commission's official statement.



Also on October 19, the Akim election took place for the Zhetes Bi rural area of the Aral District. In this election, similarly, three candidates were vying for the position. Of the 334 citizens included on the voter list, 284 participated in the vote and exercised their right to elect the Akim. Ultimately, Dairabai Zhalgasbayev was elected Akim of the rural area, having beaten out the other candidates. Zhalgasbayev, born in 1965, is a private entrepreneur and a member of the Aral district's Maslikhat (local representative body). His candidacy was nominated by the Amanat Party.

The previous akim elections in these settlements were held on November 4, 2021.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Adilet Kozhanbayev was elected Akim (Mayor) of the city of Semey following Kazakhstan’s first-ever direct election of a regional center akim.