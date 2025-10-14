Adilet Kozhanbayev named new akim of Semey

The territorial election commission reported that Adilet Kozhanbayev received 77.1% of the vote, comfortably outperforming his rivals.

"The election was held openly and calmly, with all established procedures observed. High voter turnout demonstrated citizens' confidence in the new direct election system," the Semey territorial election commission reported.

Rivals Kanysh Toleuov and Aibolat Bekzhassarov received 10.8% and 8.4% of the vote, respectively, while another 3.7% voted against all candidates.

The election was significant for the city: for the first time, citizens directly elected their leader. Previously, akims were appointed; now, city residents exercised their right to a direct vote.

At the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan introduced a direct electoral system for akims of districts and cities of regional significance in 2025. The Head of State called the reform an important stage in political modernization and in deepening the accountability of local authorities to the population.

Adilet Kozhanbayev was born on January 1, 1980, in the village of Bigash, Kokpekti district, Abai region. He is an ethnic Kazakh.

He graduated from the Semipalatinsk Fur College of Kazpotrebsoyuz (2000) and Turan University with degrees in Accounting and Auditing (2005) and Law (2012). In 2021, Adilet Kozhanbayev completed the Executive Master of Business Administration program at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

The newly elected akim began his career in banking at the Semipalatinsk branch of Kramdsbank JSC. His subsequent roles included positions at BTA Ipoteka OJSC and senior positions at Temirbank JSC and Housing Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan. He also served as the General Director of a service factory of the Almaty City Branch of Kazakhtelecom JSC. From 2022 to 2024, he headed the Abai regional administration's finance department. Since August 2024, he has served as Akim of the Kokpekti district.

Adilet Kozhanbayev now heads the city of Semey, becoming the first-ever akim elected by direct popular vote.

Kazinform previously reported about Kazakhstan’s first direct election of a regional center akim in Semey. Initially, four candidates took part in the election race. One of them - Kanat Shapatov, head of the Palace of Children’s and Youth Creativity and a member of the city maslikhat, announced his withdrawal from the race on October 7 for personal reasons.