New akim of Atyrau appointed

Takhanov was born on March 26, 1985, in Atyrau.

In 2003-2007, he studied business administration at the China University of Petroleum, earning a bachelor’s degree.

In 2007-2009, he pursued a master’s degree in economics at the same university under Kazakhstan’s Bolashak International Scholarship.

He began his career in 2008 at the representative office of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kazakhstan in China.

In 2009-2011, Takhanov held several positions at KazStroyService, working on international and special projects.

In 2012-2016, he served as deputy chairman of the management board of the Oral Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation.

In 2016-2017, he headed Atyrau Innovations before joining the Atyrau Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation as first deputy chairman of its management board in 2017.

In 2022, Takhanov became chairman of the management board of the Atyrau Social and Entrepreneurial Corporation, a position he held until his appointment as akim of Atyrau.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Tokayev had appointed 10 judges to the Constitutional Court.