New air services agreement paves way for direct flights between Mongolia and Australia

Last October, representatives of the civil aviation authorities of Mongolia and Australia held bilateral talks, during which they initialed the draft agreement and signed a memorandum of understanding. The establishment of this agreement will provide the legal framework necessary to launch direct flights between the two countries. This is expected to enable domestic airlines to open new routes, expand their market reach, and connect to international transport and logistics networks, thereby extending Mongolia’s aviation network.

The agreement is also expected to bring significant benefits for Mongolian citizens currently studying, working, or residing in Australia, as well as for business travelers and tourists through reducing travel costs. More broadly, the deal is seen as an important step in enhancing bilateral relations, trade, investment, economic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges between Mongolia and Australia.

Mongolia and Australia established diplomatic relations in 1972 and have since expanded their cooperation in politics, education, mining, trade, economics, culture, and civil aviation.

