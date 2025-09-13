Direct flights to connect Kazakhstan and Hong Kong

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan is continuously working to expand the geography of international flights and increase the number of flights on existing routes, it said in a statement.

Talks were held between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Transport and Logistics Bureau of Hong Kong regarding air connectivity.

The Kazakh delegation was led by Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev, while the Hong Kong delegation was headed by Kelvin Ma, Assistant Secretary of the Transport and Logistics Bureau.

As a result of the negotiations, the number of weekly flights for airlines from each country doubled from 7 to 14. The Kazakh carriers are allowed to utilize the potential of Hong Kong International Airport, and Hong Kong airlines to access Kazakh airports.

During the discussions, a representative of Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific stated that, with the arrival of new aircraft, the airline plans to launch direct flights to Kazakhstan.

Expanding the legal framework and resuming air travel will contribute to the further development of trade, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.