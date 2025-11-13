New air route to connect Astana directly to Burabay resort

He highlighted that the project is part of the region’s 2029 Development Plan and aims to boost the region’s appeal as a premier travel destination in Kazakhstan.

“We are working on an ambitious project to open a small airfield for direct flights to Astana. This will significantly reduce travel time and open new horizons for tourism, making the Akmola region even more attractive to visitors from the capital city and other regions,” said Akhmetzhanov.

Speaking about tourism development, he added that, for the first time this year, helicopter tours were launched over the resort area, offering visitors a unique bird’s-eye view of the region’s natural beauty.

