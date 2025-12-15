New air link connects Shymkent with Bangkok

Starting December 15, Kazakhstan’s airline SCAT operates flights on the Shymkent–Bangkok route twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

The flights will be served by Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737–800 aircraft.

As the ministry noted, the opening of the new route is expected to contribute to the further development of trade and economic cooperation, as well as tourism and business exchanges between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that new direct flights have been launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia.