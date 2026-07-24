New air link: Centrum Air to connect Tashkent and Karachi

The airline states that the new route will extend its network across Central and South Asia, establishing a direct air connection between Uzbekistan’s capital and Pakistan’s largest economic and port city. This route aims to boost business collaborations, tourism, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev noted that the launch of flights to Karachi is another step towards strengthening transport connectivity between the two countries.

The diplomat highlighted that only 20 months ago, there were no direct flights between the two countries. Now, with the new route, there will be eight flights weekly: four to Lahore, two to Islamabad, and two to Karachi. This development underscores the rapidly growing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan and shows how the distance between peoples is decreasing.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan would launch direct Almaty-Urgench-Almaty flights starting September 3.