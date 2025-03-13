New 4.4 bln tenge schoolchildren's house built in Almaty

"To provide modern conditions for additional education and development for our children, we decided to demolish the old schoolchildren's house on Vakhtangov Street, which had been built in 1964. In its place, we've constructed a new building that meets all modern standards. The project cost 4.4 billion tenge, and we plan to open it for children in April," said akim (mayor) of Almaty, Yerbolat Dossayev, during a meeting with residents.

The new two-story building will boast 12 creative classrooms, a debate club, and clubs focused on programming, 3D modeling, construction, and photo and video editing. Every week, 2,000 children aged 5 to 17 will have the opportunity to attend classes at the schoolchildren's house.

The akimat also reported that a new modern schoolchildren's house was built in the Almaly district, where up to 400 children will be able to attend daily.

