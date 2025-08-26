New 35,000-seat stadium to be constructed in Almaty

According to the city administration, the facility will comply with UEFA Category 4 requirements. The project provides for training grounds, recreation areas for fans, a modern security system, and landscaping of the surrounding area.

The stadium is planned for a site of nearly 15 hectares located between the Kuldzhinsky and Talgarsky highways. To improve accessibility, a large transport and logistics hub will be created, and a metro station is planned in the future.

“On the instructions of the President, we must accelerate this work. Next year, construction and installation must begin. In the future, a metro station will be built here, and Almaty’s logistics hub will be located nearby,” Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy said.

The mayor also stressed the importance of addressing transport accessibility, parking, and the integration of the stadium into the urban environment.

At the same time, Satybaldy confirmed that Almaty’s Central Stadium, built more than 65 years ago, will be preserved and modernized while maintaining its athletics infrastructure to remain part of the city’s sporting heritage.

Earlier, it was reported that a new Kazhymukan Munaitpassov Stadium will be built in Astana.