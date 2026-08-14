New 100,000-container logistics hub opens in Almaty region

The cutting-edge multimodal complex, covering over 26.5 hectares, will carry out cargo reception, storage, handling, and transportation.

The complex includes railway infrastructure, a container yard, two warehouses, loading and unloading areas, road logistics, and a control center.

Its annual capacity is 100,000 containers. What is more, 28.1 billion tenge has already been invested in the project. Around 100 new jobs are expected to be created.

The opening ceremony was attended by Akim (Governor) of the Almaty region Marat Sultangaziyev, Kusto Group co-founder and shareholder Kanat Kopbayev, representatives of companies involved in the project, and experts.

Photo source: gov.kz

Sultangaziyev said the logistics center would positively impact employment, small and medium business development, broadening of the tax base, and the region's economic growth.

"The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has set specific objectives for the government and regional administrations to ensure sustainable development of the regions, attract investment, increase production, develop transport and logistics infrastructure, and provide people with permanent jobs. Significant efforts are already underway in the Almaty region in this direction. The new complex is expected to contribute to enhancing our country's transport and logistics potential. The favorable geographical location of the Ili district, proximity to transport corridors, and developed engineering infrastructure create attractive conditions for investors. The Almaty region administration will continue working in this direction. Every project launched is a contribution to the region's socioeconomic development, improving the well-being of the population and strengthening our country's competitiveness," the Governor said.

Photo source: Almaty Regional Akimat

Kusto Group co-founder Kanat Kopbayev noted that about 80% of container cargo in Kazakhstan passes through the Almaty transport node.

"A significant portion comes from the country's northern regions. The new terminal will become an essential logistics link connecting northern and southern Kazakhstan. Through the Almaty region, import and export cargo will be directed to other regions and neighboring countries. In recent years, thanks to the support of the President and the Government, the transit industry has been developing rapidly. Kazakhstan is a natural bridge between Asia and Europe. If we make full use of this opportunity, transit can bring the economy revenues exceeding those from oil," Kanat Kopbayev said.

Photo source: Almaty Regional Akimat

The event featured a tour of the logistics center, followed by the dispatch of the first container train, marking the terminal's official launch.

A 45-ton crane capable of handling up to 25 containers per hour has been installed at the logistics center. The monthly capacity exceeds 111,000 tons of cargo.

Construction of a grain terminal is also underway on the site, with a storage capacity of up to 14,000 tons of agricultural products expected upon completion.

The project is being built under an EPC contract by Coteccons KZ.

Photo source: Almaty Regional Akimat

The new terminal will expand cargo transportation capabilities in the Almaty region, optimize cargo reception, storage, and dispatch, and contribute to the development of trade and transport infrastructure.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launched a number of major infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan's role as a key Eurasian transit hub.



