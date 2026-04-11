Never-married people face higher cancer risk

According to the study, which covered the period from 2015 to 2022 and included more than 100 million people in the United States, the risk of cancer was 68% higher among never-married men and 83% higher among never-married women compared to those who had been married.

The authors note that elevated rates were observed across nearly all major cancer types, regardless of age, sex, or ethnicity. The most pronounced differences were found in cancers linked to lifestyle and infections, including lung, liver, and cervical cancers.

The study also found that the highest incidence rates were recorded among never-married Black men. At the same time, among married individuals, rates were, on the contrary, lower than in some other groups.

Researchers attribute this pattern to a range of factors, including levels of social support, lifestyle, and access to healthcare. In particular, married individuals are more likely to undergo screening, are less likely to abuse alcohol and tobacco, and tend to have more stable psychological and economic support.

In addition, the differences increase with age: among people aged over 55, the impact of marital status on cancer risk becomes more pronounced, suggesting a cumulative effect of social and behavioral factors.

At the same time, experts emphasize that marriage itself is not a direct cause of reduced risk, but rather reflects a combination of social and behavioral conditions that influence an individual’s health.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to expand access to modern treatment approaches in cardiology and oncology through the localization of pharmaceutical production and new investment agreements aimed at increasing the availability of innovative medicines.