Never-freezing river in Mongolia in its winter splendor
12:14, 6 January 2026
A never-freezing river despite winter temperatures of down to -50 degrees Celsius, the Jarganat River in Renchinlkhumbe Soum of Khuvsgul aimag, is a natural wonder called “living water” by locals, MONTSAME reports.
During winter, the river is a warm and regularly visited place, and the river's steam transforms nearby trees and bushes into a white wonderland, making it a popular spot for photography.
The Jarganat river is located 973 kilometers from Ulaanbaatar, 245 kilometers from Murun city, and 5 kilometers from Renchinlkhumbe soum.
