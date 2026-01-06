EN
    Never-freezing river in Mongolia in its winter splendor

    12:14, 6 January 2026

    A never-freezing river despite winter temperatures of down to -50 degrees Celsius, the Jarganat River in Renchinlkhumbe Soum of Khuvsgul aimag, is a natural wonder called “living water” by locals, MONTSAME reports.

    Never-freezing river in Mongolia in its winter splendor
    Photo credit: MONTSAME
    Never-freezing river in Mongolia in its winter splendor
    Photo credit: MONTSAME
    Never-freezing river in Mongolia in its winter splendor
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    During winter, the river is a warm and regularly visited place, and the river's steam transforms nearby trees and bushes into a white wonderland, making it a popular spot for photography.

    Never-freezing river in Mongolia in its winter splendor
    Photo credit: MONTSAME
    Never-freezing river in Mongolia in its winter splendor
    Photo credit: MONTSAME
    Never-freezing river in Mongolia in its winter splendor
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    The Jarganat river is located 973 kilometers from Ulaanbaatar, 245 kilometers from Murun city, and 5 kilometers from Renchinlkhumbe soum.

    Never-freezing river in Mongolia in its winter splendor
    Photo credit: MONTSAME

    As earlier reported, Netflix’s 'Welcome to Mongolia' special was set to premiere.

    Mongolia Rivers and Lakes Nature reserves Nature Tourism Travel
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
