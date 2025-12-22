Netflix’s 'Welcome to Mongolia' special to premiere

The episode follows Mongolian participants as they invite their Australian and South Korean teammates to Mongolia for a friendship-based group journey. Featured participants include Australian strongman Eddie Williams, South Korean team leader Kim Dong-hyun, and Kim Jae-Hong (Amotti), along with Mongolian team leader, State Lion Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, and Honored Artist of Mongolia, contortionist Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir.

The travel itinerary was personally planned by Orkhonbayar, who described it as an “authentic Mongolian route.” The program showcases destinations and restaurants favored by Mongolians. It also features a special circus performance by “Cirque du Soleil” member Lkhagva-Ochir, along with traditional archery competitions and other highlights.

The four-episode special will release its first two episodes on Netflix at 17:00 on December 24, 2025, with the remaining two episodes scheduled to air at 17:00 on December 31.

Notably, 'Demon Hunters' dethroned 'Squid Game' as most-watched title on Netflix.