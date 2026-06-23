Netherlands invests over $125 bn in Kazakhstan

According to Dana Kassymova, Acting Chair of the Board of Kazakhstan’s Foreign Trade Chamber, the Netherlands remains the largest foreign investor in Kazakhstan.

“The Netherlands is involved in the country’s largest projects at the Karachaganak and Kashagan oil fields. As a result, total Dutch investment in Kazakhstan has exceeded $125 billion. More than 700 companies with Dutch participation are currently registered in the country. Trade turnover also grew in 2025, driven primarily by exports. While imports declined slightly, exports increased to around $6 billion,” Kassymova said.

Oil and petroleum products account for the bulk of Kazakhstan’s exports to the Netherlands, while Dutch supplies to Kazakhstan include machinery, medical equipment and agricultural products such as flowers.

Speaking about future prospects, Kassymova pointed to significant potential for cooperation in industry, engineering, agriculture, and transport.

She also highlighted the Middle Corridor’s potential, noting that Dutch companies are already involved in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and could contribute to future infrastructure projects along the corridor.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kyrgyzstan and the OPEC Fund discuss major joint projects.