Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Star Iñaki Godoy confirmed as second major headliner for Comic Con Astana 2026

The fifth edition of Comic Con Astana will take place in Kazakhstan’s capital from August 6 to 9, 2026, once again bringing together fans of films, TV series, comics, video games, anime, and modern pop culture from around the world.

Iñaki Godoy became one of the most prominent young actors of his generation following the release of the series One Piece, which became one of Netflix’s most successful premieres. His character - the fearless captain of the Straw Hat Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy - quickly won the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide. In addition to One Piece, the actor is known for his roles in the series The Imperfects and Who Killed Sara?, as well as the films ¡Ánimo Juventud!, MexZombies, and No abras la puerta.

At Comic Con Astana, Iñaki Godoy is expected to appear on the festival’s main stage, answer questions from fans, and take part in autograph and photo sessions.

Earlier, Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was announced as the first headline guest of Comic Con Astana 2026. He is best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the iconic Game of Thrones series. His filmography also includes such notable projects as Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, Oblivion, Gods of Egypt, Mama, Shot Caller, as well as the series The Last Thing He Told Me and King and Conqueror. Among Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s upcoming projects is The Last Mrs. Parrish, directed by Robert Zemeckis, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the iconic films Back to the Future and Forrest Gump. The new Netflix production will see the actor share the screen with Jennifer Lopez.

Alongside the two international movie stars, Comic Con Astana 2026 will feature popular bloggers, content creators, and representatives of the global cosplay industry, including Kamui Cosplay - a world-famous creative duo from Germany, recognized as one of the leaders of the global cosplay industry and specializing in creating highly detailed costumes; SuperCrastan (Danya Kraster) - one of the most popular Russian-speaking YouTube creators, inventor, science communicator, and author of large-scale DIY projects and unusual engineering experiments; Jane Kravitz - a popular YouTube creator known for mysterious stories, investigations, and documentary video essays; Karrambaby - a popular Russian video blogger with a multi-million audience on Instagram and YouTube, where she shares content about fashion, travel, and everyday life; Dobryak - one of the most well-known animators on Russian-speaking YouTube, creator of viral animated videos with millions of views; and Dalbek - a popular Kazakhstani blogger and entertainment content creator known for his reviews of films, cartoons, and animation.

In 2026, Comic Con Astana, just like the previous year, will take place across two venues. The festival’s main stage and headline guest appearances will be held at Barys Arena. At the same time, the Alau Ice Palace will transform into a large-scale exhibition venue featuring themed zones, company and partner booths, gaming areas, presentations, interactive activities, and entertainment for visitors.

A traditional highlight of Comic Con Astana will be the international cosplay contest, which annually brings together the best participants from different countries. This year, the contest’s prize fund will amount to 20 million tenge, making it one of the largest cosplay tournaments in the region.

Over the years, Comic Con Astana has established itself as the largest modern pop culture festival in Central Asia. Its headline guests have included Mads Mikkelsen, Andy Serkis, Pilou Asbæk, Scott Adkins, Esai Morales, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Percy Hynes White, and Alexander Kuznetsov.

Tickets for Comic Con Astana 2026 are already available on the festival’s official website comicconastana.kz, as well as on Yandex Afisha platform.

The festival's partners in 2026 include Yandex Go, Yandex Food, Kinopoisk, Yandex Afisha, BIGBON, Chupa Chups, as well as other leading local and international brands.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani composer and musician Dana Zulpykhar had contributed to the soundtrack of Netflix’s series Avatar: The Last Airbender by recording parts with the traditional Kazakh instruments dombra and kobyz.