Kazakh traditional instruments featured in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender soundtrack

Sharing the news on social media, Zulpykhar said it was "an absolute honor" to have recorded some dombyra and kobyz, which were incorporated into the orchestral score of the popular fantasy series. She also thanked the project's composer for the opportunity to take part in the production.

The collaboration marks another international milestone for the Kazakh artist. Previously, Zulpykhar became the first musician from Kazakhstan to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as a member of the New York-based band WHATMORE.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Enrique Iglesias surprises fans with the Kazakh phrase ahead of concerts in Astana and Almaty.