Netflix secures World Cup 2030 broadcast rights in Spain and Andorra

The tournament will mark the 100th anniversary of the World Cup. Spain will co-host the competition with Morocco and Portugal, while centenary matches will also be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

According to the company’s announcement, Netflix plans to provide live coverage of all matches, alongside pre-match, halftime and post-match shows, a daily matchday roundup and programming in the lead-up to the tournament.

Under the agreement, one match per matchday will be available free of charge on Netflix in Spain. A package of matches, including every Spain match, both semi-finals and the final, will also be made available to a national free-to-air broadcaster. Further details of Netflix’s partnership with a free-to-air provider will be announced closer to the tournament.

The deal expands Netflix’s partnership with FIFA. The streaming platform also holds broadcast rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2027 and 2031 in the United States and Canada.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said the agreement would bring every match to fans in Spain and Andorra, highlighting the significance of Spain hosting the tournament in 2030.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said the partnership aimed to bring fans closer to the game and make the tournament accessible to as many people as possible.

Netflix’s live sports portfolio also includes NFL games, Major League Baseball, WWE programming, and major boxing and mixed martial arts events.

In Spain, the platform has released sports documentaries and series featuring prominent athletes and competitions, including LALIGA: All Access, RAFA, Carlos Alcaraz: My Way and The Figo Affair: The Transfer that Changed Football. Its football-related programming also includes Captains of the World, produced in partnership with FIFA, as well as Beckham, Neymar: The Perfect Chaos and Sunderland ’Til I Die.

The inaugural FIFA World Cup was held in Uruguay in 1930. The 2030 edition will mark a century since the tournament began.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Netflix’s exclusive broadcasting rights for the World Baseball Classic in Japan had sparked mixed reactions.