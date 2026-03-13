Netflix's exclusive WBC broadcasting deal in Japan sparks mixed reactions

Some online are complaining about needing a paid subscription to watch the tournament, while others are expressing gratitude that they can also watch games not involving Japan.

Using analysis tools from U.S. firm Meltwater, Kyodo News examined posts on X from March 1 to 10, searching for keywords like "Netflix," "WBC," and "Can't watch."

The number of posts ranged from 300 to 1,100 per day from March 1 to 5, but surged to between 7,600 and 8,500 a day over the three days through Sunday, coinciding with Japan's games. A total of 34,000 posts were recorded.

Using the Meltwater analysis tool to classify types of posts via artificial intelligence, there were 6,700 "negative" posts and 6,400 "positive" ones.

"Neutral" posts numbered 21,000, representing 60 percent of the total.

"It's a shame (the WBC isn't) watchable on over-the-air television," one post read, with another saying, "It's less exciting not being able to watch on TV."

Showing concern for the future, one post read, "I feel like this will dim enthusiasm for the WBC going forward."

Among positive posts, one user said that "being able to watch for about 500 yen ($3) is an incredible deal," noting they could watch all the games even when Japan is not playing.

The broadcasting rights fee that Netflix is paying to stream the tournament is estimated at around 15 billion yen.

In a telephone poll conducted by Kyodo News on Saturday and Sunday, 36.4 percent of respondents said they "want to watch the WBC but are not subscribing to Netflix," while just 4.9 percent said they had subscribed or were planning to because they wanted to watch the games.

Japan next faces off against Venezuela at the WBC on Sunday, Japan Standard Time.

