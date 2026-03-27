Netflix hikes U.S. subscription prices again

According to updated pricing on the company’s website, the Standard With Ads plan now costs $8.99 per month, up from $7.99. The Standard plan without ads has risen to $19.99 from $17.99, while the Premium tier has increased to $26.99 from $24.99.

The company said the move reflects its ongoing investment in content and user experience. “Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience,” Netflix said in a statement to Variety.

The new pricing took effect for new subscribers on March 26, while existing users will see changes rolled out in the coming weeks, with at least one month’s notice.

Industry analysts view the increase as a sign of Netflix’s “pricing power” amid intensifying competition. With more than 325 million subscribers globally by the end of 2025, the company is expected to offset potential cancellations with higher revenue per user.

The price adjustment follows Netflix’s decision to withdraw from a deal involving Warner Bros. Discovery. “Now we move forward, and we move forward with $2.8 billion in our pocket that we didn’t have a few weeks ago,” Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann said earlier this month.

Netflix forecasts revenue of up to $51.7 billion in 2026, supported by subscription growth, price adjustments and expanding advertising income.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Netflix declined to raise its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery after the studio’s board determined that a competing proposal from Paramount Skydance constituted a superior offer.