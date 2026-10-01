Netflix drops first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew

Based on C. S. Lewis’s novel of the same name, the film follows two children, Digory and Polly, played by newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell. They discover the Wood Between Worlds, a mysterious realm connecting different dimensions, where they witness the birth of Narnia.

The film stars Daniel Craig, Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep and Emma Mackey. It marks Gerwig’s first feature since Barbie, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew will open in theaters on February 12, 2027, for an eight-week theatrical run before arriving on Netflix on April 2. The film will mark Netflix’s first global theatrical release before its streaming debut.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Netflix had secured exclusive rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra, with coverage planned across both markets.