Netflix confirms sequel to record-breaking KPop Demon Hunters

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who directed the original, will return to helm the sequel to Netflix's most popular film of all time, according to the company.

"I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters," Kang was quoted as saying. "There's so much more to this world we have built, and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning."

Since the film, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, premiered in June 2025, it has garnered more than 500 million views.

"We're excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve -- and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together," Appelhans said of the sequel.

The film has received Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for "Golden." The award ceremony will be held Sunday (U.S. time).

Earlier, it was reported that ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ had landed two Oscar nominations.