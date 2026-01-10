Netanyahu thanks Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s accession to Abraham Accords

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady development of the long-standing and multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel.

They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening cooperation across a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately expressed his deep gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords.

The Israeli prime minister described the move as bold and forward-looking, highlighting its important role in promoting peace, stability, and international dialogue.

The two sides also agreed to maintain active contacts, including with a view to organizing high-level visits.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has explained decision to join the Abraham Accords.