    Netanyahu thanks Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s accession to Abraham Accords

    20:05, 10 January 2026

    At the initiative of the Israeli side, a telephone conversation took place between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the steady development of the long-standing and multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Israel.

    They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further deepening cooperation across a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately expressed his deep gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords.

    The Israeli prime minister described the move as bold and forward-looking, highlighting its important role in promoting peace, stability, and international dialogue.

    The two sides also agreed to maintain active contacts, including with a view to organizing high-level visits.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has explained decision to join the Abraham Accords.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Israel Akorda Presidential Residence Politics Foreign policy
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
